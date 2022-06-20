Articles: writing one sentence per line 2022-06-20

My advice to anyone who writes: Try writing one sentence per line. I’ve been doing it for twenty years, and it improved my writing more than anything else.

New sentence? Hit [Enter]. New line.

Not publishing one sentence per line, no. Write like this for your eyes only. HTML or Markdown combine separate lines into one paragraph.

Why is it so useful?

It helps you judge each sentence on its own.

It helps you vary sentence length.

***********

***

***

***************

It helps you move sentences.

It helps you see first and last words.